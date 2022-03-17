Ex-Peekskill Officer Admits To Sexual Abuse, Threatening Woman With Arrest

A former police officer in Northern Westchester admitted to sexually abusing a woman he threatened with arrest while he was on duty multiple times over the course of nearly a year, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Rockland County resident Michael Agovino, age 35, of Palisades, a former Peekskill police officer, pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 17 to 18 counts for allegedly terrorizing his victim repeatedly between 2019 and 2020.

Specifically, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Agovino pleaded guilty to:

Three counts of burglary as a sexually motivated felony;

Two counts of burglary;

Two counts of sexual abuse;

Attempted burglary as a sexually motivated felony;

Attempted burglary;

Stalking as a sexually motivated felony;

Falsifying business records;

Four counts of official misconduct;

Three counts of coercion;

Two counts of forcible touching.

Rocah said that on two occasions in July 2019, while on duty as a police officer in Peekskill, Agovino unlawfully entered his victim’s home under the pretext that he was conducting an investigation where she was a suspect.

During the first visit, Agovino demanded the victim remove all of her clothing under the pretense of conducting a body search, and then sexually abused her, Rocah said.

On the second visit, Agovino returned to the home, threatened the victim with arrest unless she removed her clothing, and performed a sex act on him before again sexually abusing her.

Rocah said that during the next five months, on three separate occasions, while on duty, Agovino unlawfully entered or attempted to enter his victim’s home for his own sexual gratification at the expense of the victim, and in one instance sexually abused her.

On the last visit, in January 2020, unbeknownst to Agovino, the victim recorded their interaction, and provided that recording to the District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators from the DA’s Office arrested Agovino on Feb. 15, 2020, following an investigation into his actions and the recording. Agovino resigned from the Peekskill Police Department in 2021 amid his legal woes.

“Michael Agovino disgracefully violated his oath of office and his responsibility to serve and protect the public as a police officer by repeatedly abusing his authority, and sexually abusing this woman,” Rocah said.

“The victim, in this case, demonstrated great courage in her attempt to hold her abuser accountable during this emotionally distressing ordeal and we hope that today’s plea helps in the healing process.”

As part of his plea, Rocah said that the court promised Agovino a sentence of seven years in state prison, with 15 years of post-release supervision. Upon his release from prison, Agovino will have to register as a sex offender.

Rocah noted that her office “voiced to the court their strong objection to the agreement, as Agovino faced significantly more prison time if he was convicted after a trial.

