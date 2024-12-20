What's That?: Sing Sing Prison Alarm Malfunctions In Ossining

In an announcement on Friday morning, Dec. 20, the Ossining Police Department said that the alarm at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in the village was not working correctly.

"There is no emergency at this time," the department added.

Now that you know there's no threat, keep your eyes peeled for an upcoming film release all about the prison's Rehabilitation Through the Arts program that will premiere in theaters for the second time on Friday, Jan. 17.

The film enlists several real-life alumni of the program and former inmates as cast members.

