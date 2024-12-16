"Sing Sing," based on the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in the Northern Westchester village of Ossining, will again be released in theaters on Friday, Jan. 17, Variety reported.

The film, originally released by A24 on Friday, July 12, follows an inmate named Divine G (played by Colman Domingo) who joins a theatre group with fellow prisoners after being imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he did not commit.

According to Variety, the film intends to show the positive impact that the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program had. To do so, it goes as far as to enlist several real-life alumni of the program and former inmates as cast members.

The production also used a "community-based compensation model," in which each cast and crew member were paid the same rate, Variety reported.

Although the movie is set inside Sing Sing, the maximum-security prison was not used for filming; instead, the production used the decommissioned Downstate Correctional Facility in the Dutchess County town of Fishkill; the Hudson Sports Complex in the Orange County village of Warwick; and Beacon High School in Dutchess County, according to KODAK.

After the movie was originally released in July, it was never digitally released or put on streaming platforms. Because of this, if you want to see it, you'll have to make your way to a theater.

It may be a good idea to do so, as Variety reported the film is seen as a "serious Oscars contender."

