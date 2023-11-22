Stolen Ambulette Found In Ossining Drives Wrong Way, Crashes Into Cop Cruisers: Police

The incident began on Wednesday morning, Nov. 22 when a stolen ambulette was found in Ossining on Route 9 near Snowden Avenue, according to Ossining Police.

Authorities then tried to pull the vehicle over, but it kept driving and eventually entered the Taconic State Parkway where it began traveling in the wrong direction, police said.

Because an Ossining Police sergeant decided that too many people would be put at risk if the chase was abandoned for safety reasons, authorities continued to pursue the stolen ambulette with the help of other agencies. The vehicle was followed onto the Saw Mill Parkway, where it continued driving against traffic until it reached the exchange near Westchester County Police headquarters in Mount Pleasant.

There, the vehicle collided with several Ossining Police cars. Two suspects inside the ambulette were then taken into custody and transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Although the department is now down a few police vehicles, the officers inside were not injured. No other bystanders were injured during the pursuit as well, police said.

After the suspects are released from the hospital, they will be taken to Ossining to be charged and arraigned in court. Their names were not released.

"We're tremendously grateful for the partnership of all the agencies who worked this incident together," the department said in a statement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ossining and receive free news updates.