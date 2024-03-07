Power Lines Fall On Vehicle In Ossining, Cause Road Closure

Upper Croton Avenue (Route 133) between Mohawk Road and Seneca Road in Ossining is closed on Thursday morning, March 7 after a small tree and power lines fell on the roadway, Ossining Police announced just before 10:30 a.m.

The power lines landed on top of a vehicle.

No injuries resulted from the incident, police said.

Con Edison has been notified of the incident and is working to restore power as soon as possible, the department announced. Police also gave tips to residents who have power lines fall on their vehicles:

Treat it as a live wire and stay in the vehicle;

Try to slowly drive at least 50 feet away from the wire if possible;

If you cannot drive away, call 911 and stay in the vehicle;

If you cannot stay in the vehicle, jump from the car while never touching the ground and car at the same time. You should then shuffle away at least 50 feet from the downed wires;

Do not approach a vehicle with downed wires on it.

