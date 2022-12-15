NY Assemblywoman And Ossining Resident Representing Northern Westchester To Retire

Democratic New York Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, who represents the 95th Assembly District, has announced her retirement from public office after 30 years of service.

Galef, an 82-year-old resident of Ossining, said that she would retire from her seat at the end of 2022 in an announcement on Thursday, Dec. 15.

First elected to the seat in 1992, Galef represents parts of Northern Westchester, including Peekskill, Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, Ossining, and parts of Yorktown, as well as parts of Putnam County, including Philipstown, Kent, Cold Spring, and Nelsonville.

She has been involved in public service nearly her entire life and served as a Westchester County legislator for thirteen years before becoming an assemblywoman, according to Galef's website.

As an assemblywoman, she advocated for legislative reform in Albany and is also known for hosting the television shows "Dear Sandy" and "Speakout with Sandy Galef," where she speaks with local personalities and highlights political issues.

In her retirement announcement, Galef reflected on her long tenure in Albany.

"I want to say thank you to my constituents and other residents throughout Westchester and Putnam for giving me the opportunity to be in elected office and to represent you in Albany," Galef said.

"Your support on election days as well as your constant input on state issues that mattered to you made a real difference in what I could accomplish on your behalf. I believe so strongly in our democratic process and the important role of government in our lives. We always need to express our views even if we differ with others but in a respectful way," she continued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ossining and receive free news updates.