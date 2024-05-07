On Thursday, May 16, Penny Lick Ice Cream Company will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its all-new location in Ossining at the Gourdine Kiosk at Henry Gourdine Park at 1A Westerly Rd.

During the ceremony, which will begin at 2:30 p.m., the new dessert shop will celebrate with scoops of its ice cream and sorbets, which are all peanut, tree nut, and sesame-free.

The new Ossining location will be the company's third following the opening of a Hastings-on-Hudson shop at 580 Warburton Ave. in 2015, and the opening of a Mamaroneck shop at 1212 Boston Post Rd. in September 2023.

The ice cream chain is known for using fresh and locally sourced ingredients while also making sure no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners are used. The company also avoids using nuts and sesame in its flavors to make sure those with allergies can safely enjoy its desserts.

Popular flavors offered by Penny Lick Ice Cream include Milk Chocolate, Maple Salted Caramel, Fresh Mint Chip, and its award-winning Dark Chocolate Coconut Sorbet.

The business is owned by Ellen Sledge, an alumnus of Rutgers University and the former French Culinary Institute who once worked the pastry line in several New York City restaurants. Since starting Penny Lick, she has become a Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Grant recipient and was recognized as a Women in Business by 914 Inc. Magazine.

If you're interested in stopping by the new Ossining location, check out these raving Yelp reviews of the Hastings-on-Hudson shop:

"Vegans / dairy intolerant this one's for you: RUN! The vegan dark chocolate coconut is so rich and divine!!" wrote Casey B. of Ossining in a five-star review.

Jonathan C. of California also praised Penny Lick: "The ice cream here is amazing!"

