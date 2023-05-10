Officer Rescues Dog From Third Floor Of Burning Building In Ossining

The rescue happened on Thursday, April 13, when a fire broke out in an apartment building in Ossining on Croton Avenue and a dog named Cujo became trapped on the third floor behind a gate.

When Officer Jason DaSilva arrived at the scene of the fire, residents told him that Cujo was still trapped. The neighbors had attempted to enter the apartment but were unable to get in because Cujo's owner was at work and the smoke had become too thick.

Despite the heavy smoke conditions, DaSilva ran into the building and was able to get Cujo out. He then gave him water and kept him safe in his patrol car until his owner arrived, according to PETA officials, who recognized DaSilva's bravery by awarding him a Compassionate Action Award.

"Ossining is lucky to have such compassionate first responders who don’t hesitate to help humans or any other animals in need,” said PETA president Ingrid Newkirk.

Newkirk added, "PETA hopes Officer DaSilva’s selflessness and quick thinking will inspire others to step in and take action whenever an animal is in danger.”

DaSilva's bravery certainly landed him on Cujo's good side, as he is now very close to the dog.

"We’re pretty sure they’re best friends now," the Ossining Police Department wrote on social media, adding, "knowing that Officer DaSilva was willing to put his own safety aside to save a four-legged friend is truly reason to smile."

For his rescue, DaSilva will soon receive a box of animal-shaped vegan chocolates and a framed certificate from PETA, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ossining and receive free news updates.