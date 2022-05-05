Ossining Man Killed In Three-Car Crash

A Northern Westchester man has been killed in a three-car crash.

The crash took place around 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 3 in Manhattan on the northbound FDR Drive at 53 St., said the NYPD.

Officers responding to the crash found a 56-year-old male driver of a 2021 Honda CRV seriously wounded. He was transported and removed by EMS to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The other two vehicle drivers were transported by EMS to area hospitals, in stable condition, with varied complaints of pain, NYPD added.

An investigation found that Kevin Jenkins, age 56, of Ossining, was traveling along the FDR when he struck a 2017 Audi A6 and then a 2018 Volvo S90, NYPD said.

After striking the Volvo, Jenkins' SUV struck the jersey barrier at the location, before coming to a final rest.

The NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad is continuing the investigation.

