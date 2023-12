The winning Take 5 ticket, worth $30,778, was sold for the drawing on Sunday evening, Dec. 3, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket was bought in Ossining at the South Side Mini Market & Deli located at 256 Spring St.

For those who want to try their hand at winning, Take 5 drawings are televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Those who win have up to a year to claim their prize.

