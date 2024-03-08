Dog Dies After Basement Blaze At Ossining Residence

The fire began on Thursday, March 7 just before 10:30 a.m. at a residence in Ossining on Somerstown Road, according to the Millwood Fire Department.

Arriving crews soon found smoke coming out of the house and forced their way in, discovering that the main body of the fire was contained in the basement. Firefighters then stretched a hose line into the home and began aggressively extinguishing the blaze, getting it under control within an hour.

During a search of the residence, a dog was found and taken to Millwood Animal Hospital. However, efforts to save the dog were unsuccessful, the fire department said.

Members of the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps later arrived at the scene of the fire to give rehab services to firefighters.

