Beloved Gift Shop, Pharmacy Owner From Ossining Dies: 'Wonderful Person'

Ossining resident Dolores Frustace, also known as "Miss Dee," died on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the age of 80, according to her obituary.

Over the years, Frustace became a fixture of her community by owning her gift shop, “The Village Emporium," located on Main Street. She also later co-owned the Hudson Pharmacy in downtown Ossining, her obituary said.

Her loved ones remembered her as someone who was quick to help others.

"Dee was a wonderful person who was always there when needed. She had many friends and was a well-loved community member in Ossining for her entire life," her obituary said.

Frustace is survived by her husband, John W. Frustace, Jr.; her two sons, John W. Frustace, III, and Frank S. Frustace; her daughter-in-laws Jennifer Ann Frustace and Lorraine Frustace; her four grandchildren, John, Michael, Aidan, and Logan; her sister, June Ferrusi; and sister-in-law, Helen Frustace.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Dorsey Funeral Home in Ossining at 14 Emwilton Pl. A memorial funeral Mass will then be held on Friday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Church in Ossining at 381 North Highland Ave.

