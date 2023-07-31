Female's Body Found In Water Near Nyack Marina

On Sunday, July 30, at approximately 2:45 p.m. in Rockland County, the body was found in the water near the boat launch at the Nyack Marina.

The Nyack Fire Department pulled the body from the water and the female was pronounced dead at the scene, the Orangetown Police Department said.

The female's identification is not being released until next of kin have been notified, said police. Her age has also not been released.

The Orangetown Police Department officers were assisted by:

The Nyack Fire Department,

Orangetown Police Detective Bureau

Rockland County Sheriff’s Department,

Rockland Paramedic Services,

Nyack Ambulance Corps,

Piermont Fire Department,

Numerous civilians on the scene.

The Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau is conducting further investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

