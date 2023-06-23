Small Child Dies After Falling In Septic Tank In Pleasant Valley

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, June 22 at a residence in the town of Pleasant Valley, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

"The child was removed from the tank, however, passed away," said Watterson.

At this time no charges have been filed and no further details are being released, including the age and gender of the child, he added.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

