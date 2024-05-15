The incident occurred in Dutchess County shortly before noon on Wednesday, May 15, on South Quaker Lane in Hyde Park.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Hyde Park officers responded to reports of a crash on South Quaker Lane near Honeywell Lane. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the collision involved one car with four occupants.

At that time, the operator and front seat passenger appeared to have life-threatening injuries, and the two rear passengers appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, Watterson said.

Watterson said all four were transported to local hospitals, where the driver was pronounced dead.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Crash Investigation Unit were requested to respond to the scene and are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash in conjunction with Hyde Park Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling southbound on South Quaker Hill Lane when the driver lost control. Watterson said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

"At this time, the primary factor in the crash appears to be unsafe speed," Watterson said. "However, the investigation is continuing."

All four occupants are students at Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School and BOCES in the town of Hyde Park and are believed to have been traveling to BOCES when the crash occurred.

"The students' identities are being withheld due to the sensitive and emotional nature of the incident," Watterson added.

The school district released a statement saying counseling would be offered to students in need.

The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

