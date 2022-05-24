Contact Us
Man Critically Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree In Town Of North East

Kathy Reakes
A man was seriously injured during a single-vehicle crash on Route 44. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

An area man was seriously injured during a single-car Hudson Valley crash on Route 44.

The crash took. place in Dutchess County in the town of North East around 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 23.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1964 Oldsmobile sedan driven by Columbia County resident Edward M. Ferrato, age 69, of Ancram, was traveling westbound on Route 44 near the state line when he lost control, after which the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Ferrato, who was the sole occupant, was initially transported to Sharon Hospital but was later airlifted from there to Hartford with life-threatening injuries, Watterson said.

At this time the primary factor appears to be unsafe speed, and the crash is still under investigation by members of the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Millerton Police Department, the Millerton Fire Department, and the Town of Amenia EMS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

