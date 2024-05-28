Pedestrian Hit, Killed On Busy Red Hook Roadway

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25, on North Broadway (Route 9) in Red Hook.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, the department's Accident Reconstruction Unit members were on the scene to investigate, which is continuing.

Identification of the deceased is being withheld, pending next-of-kin notification, Watterson said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.