Student Caught With Air Soft Gun At Hyde Park BOCES School, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area where the student was apprehended.
The area where the student was apprehended. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A male student in possession of an Airsoft-type gun was captured by police at a Hudson Valley school.

The incident took place around 11:20 p.m., Thursday, June 9, at the Dutchess County BOCES school, in Hyde Park.

Hyde Park police responded to the school located at 49 Boces Road after receiving a report of a male on school grounds who might be in possession of a gun, said Chief Robert Benson, of the Hyde Park Police.

Officers from Hyde Park, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, and the state police responded to the school and were able to secure the student, Benson said.

The student was found in possession of what appears to be an air soft-type gun, he added.

"This is still an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time," Benson said.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.