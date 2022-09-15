Body Found In Woods Identified As Missing Hyde Park Man, Police Say

The body of a person found in a wooded area by two hunters in the Hudson Valley has been identified by police as a missing person.

The Dutchess County Medical Examiners Office has identified the person found in the woods in Hyde Park, off Route 9G, as Christopher Imperatore, age 31, authorities said.

Imperatore was last seen in Hyde Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, and was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but there is no indication of foul play, said Chief Robert Benson, of the Hyde Park Police.

"Please keep the Imperatore family in your thoughts," he added.

If anyone has any information about the case, please contact the Hyde Park Police Department at 845-229-9340 or hydeparkpolicetips@hydeparkny.us.

