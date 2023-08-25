Man Charged With Groping Multiple Victims At Bard College In Red Hook: Police

Columbia County resident Nathan Holmes of Gallatin, age 32, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 24 for allegedly groping victims at Bard College located in Dutchess County in the hamlet of Annandale-On-Hudson, New York State Police announced.

According to authorities, Holmes' arrest resulted from an investigation into two separate incidents at the college in which victims were sexually groped in public.

Holmes is not a student or staff member at the college, police added.

Following his arrest, Holmes was charged with two counts of forcible touching. He was arraigned in the town of Red Hook Court and returned to Albany County Jail, where he is being held for other similar offenses, authorities said.

He will next appear in Red Hook Court on Thursday, Sept. 28.

