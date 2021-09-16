Two Tropical Systems Have Potential To Threaten East Coast: Here's Latest Update

Forecasters are closely monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic basin with two having increasing potential to become tropical depressions threatening the East Coast.

The next names in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season are Odette and Peter.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased on Thursday morning, Sept. 16 over the eastern portion of a broad area of low pressure located about 250 miles south-southeast of the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said.

"Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is still likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves northward to north-northeastward off the southeast and mid-Atlantic US coasts," the Hurricane Center said.

The system has a high 70 percent chance of formation during the next 48 hours to five days, the center said, noting that an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Thursday afternoon.

Regardless of development, the system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts later this week and this weekend.

Another tropical wave is now located about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression is still likely to form late this week or this weekend," the National Hurricane Center said.

The system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

It has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a high (80 percent) chance during the next five days, according to the Hurricane Center.

A third system has a low chance of formation over the next five days. It's located off the west coast of Africa.

