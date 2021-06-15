Spotty Showers With Pop-Up Storms Possible Before Big Change In Weather Pattern Arrives

After a new round of showers with possible scattered thunderstorms, there will be a big change in the weather.

Tuesday, June 15 has started off with drizzle and scattered showers. Showers will linger at times throughout the morning, followed by the chance for hit-or-miss storms, some of which could be strong, starting later in the morning.

It will gradually become partly sunny during the afternoon with a high temperature in the upper 70s before skies clear in the evening and through the overnight.

Following the unsettled stretch, a big change will arrive on Wednesday, June 16, which is shaping up to be a picture day, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 70s.

The pleasant conditions will continue on Thursday, June 17, which will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Friday, June 18 will remain dry, with increasing clouds and a high temperature near 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.