Severe Weather Watch: Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind Gusts Expected

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds are expected across the region this weekend.

The storms will be scattered and in the afternoon and evening on Saturday, June 27. The most likely time frame for storms is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Damaging winds that could cause power outages are the biggest threat, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Saturday morning.

It will be a hazy, hot and humid day with the high temperature in the mid 80s, but heat indices of 90 to 95 degrees.

Showers are possible from around 9 a.m. through late Saturday evening.

Sunday, June 28 will also be hot and humid -- conditions making it ripe for more storms. And there's a 50 percent chance for just that on a mostly sunny day with the high temperature in the upper 80s.

The storm chance Sunday is from 1 p.m. until around 9 p.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds, the National Weather Service said.

Rain is much-needed. Other than scattered showers and thunderstorms, the last time a widespread measurable rain happened in the region was two weeks ago.

Skies will clear on Monday, June 29, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

