North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Post-Presidents Day Storm Will Bring Snow Chance, Followed By Rain

Joe Lombardi
A look at the projected weather pattern on Tuesday morning, Feb. 18.
A look at the projected weather pattern on Tuesday morning, Feb. 18. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A storm system that will sweep through after Presidents Day will bring rain throughout the region with a chance for snow in areas farther north.

Here''s what to expect in the five-day forecast:

Sunday, Feb. 16: It will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s and wind-chill values between 25 and 35 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a low temperature in the mid 20s.

Monday, Feb. 17: Presidents Day will be mostly sunny with the high temperature again in the 40s and wind-chill values between 25 and 35.

Tuesday, Feb. 18: As the storm system arrives, areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut will see a chance for snow from daybreak until around 8 a.m., followed by a chance for rain mixed with some snow, and then all rain after 10 a.m. Little or no snow accumulation is expected

New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut will see all rain.

Tuesday's high temperature will rise to the mid to upper 40s with rain at times throughout the afternoon and into the evening before ending around 9 p.m. Clouds will decrease overnight and the low temperature will be in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s. It will become colder overnight, with the low temperature in the low to mid 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, Feb. 20: It will become colder with the high temperature only reaching the low 30s and the upper 20s farther north and inland on another mostly sunny day.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

