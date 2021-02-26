New Round Of Snow Will Usher In Start Of Weekend: Five-Day Forecast

A stretch of dry days will be coming to an end just in time for the weekend, starting with a new round of snow.

Friday, Feb. 26 will be sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

Skies will thicken overnight with snowfall expected around 3 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 as the low temperature falls just below freezing.

About a half-inch of snowfall is expected before precipitation changes over to rain around daybreak as the temperature climbs back over the freezing mark.

The rest of the day Saturday will be rainy and raw with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The final day of February won't be a complete washout on Sunday, Feb. 28, but more rain is expected by midday, continuing through the early evening.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the low 40s.

March will come in more like a lamb than a lion on Monday, March 1. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun and the high temperature will reach around 50 degrees.

That will be followed by a more winter-like day on Tuesday, March 2, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

