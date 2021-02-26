Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Increase In Positive-Test Rate; New Breakdown Cases By County
Weather

New Round Of Snow Will Usher In Start Of Weekend: Five-Day Forecast

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Precipitation will arrive in the area on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Precipitation will arrive in the area on Saturday, Feb. 27. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A stretch of dry days will be coming to an end just in time for the weekend, starting with a new round of snow.

Friday, Feb. 26 will be sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

Skies will thicken overnight with snowfall expected around 3 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 as the low temperature falls just below freezing.

About a half-inch of snowfall is expected before precipitation changes over to rain around daybreak as the temperature climbs back over the freezing mark.

The rest of the day Saturday will be rainy and raw with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The final day of February won't be a complete washout on Sunday, Feb. 28, but more rain is expected by midday, continuing through the early evening.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the low 40s.

March will come in more like a lamb than a lion on Monday, March 1. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun and the high temperature will reach around 50 degrees.

That will be followed by a more winter-like day on Tuesday, March 2, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.