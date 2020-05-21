Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Memorial Day Weekend Starts With Showers, Possible Thunderstorms Before Big Change

Joe Lombardi
A look at the day-by-day forecast through Memorial Day Weekend.
A look at the day-by-day forecast through Memorial Day Weekend. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Memorial Day Weekend will get off to a dreary start before skies clear and a bit of a warming trend starts.

Here's the day-by-day forecast:

Thursday, May 21: It will be a mostly sunny day with a high temperature in the low mid 60s.

Friday, May 22: Clouds will thicken and the chance for showers will arrive after noontime on a day with a high temperature in the low 60s. Scattered rain and showers will continue at times through the evening with up to a quarter-inch of rainfall possible.

Saturday, May 23: Clouds will linger and there will be more showers at times during the day with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 70 degrees.

Sunday, May 24: The showery, rainy stretch will end and skies will clear before daybreak on what will be a mostly sunny day with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

Monday, May 25: Memorial Day will be picture perfect with mostly sunny skies with the high temperature in the mid 60s.

Tuesday, May 26: It will be another dry and comfortable day with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 60s.

