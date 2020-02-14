Here's When Temperatures Will Nosedive As Arctic Blast Arrives

An arctic front will bring the coldest temperatures in weeks starting on Valentine's Day and into the Presidents Day weekend.

Here''s what to expect:

Friday, Feb. 14: After a mostly cloudy start, it will gradually become sunny. The temperature will rise to a high of about 30 degrees just before noontime Then, the mercury will fall during the afternoon into the mid 20s with wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

If you're heading out for Valentine's Day dinner, bundle up. The temperature will fall to the mid-teens during the evening under clear skies.

Temperatures will then drop to the upper single digits to around 10 degrees overnight.

Saturday, Feb. 15: The high temperature will be around 30 degrees with sunny skies and wind-chill values between 15 and 25.

Clouds will increase overnight. The low temperature will be around 25 degrees.

Sunday, Feb. 16: There will be some relief from the cold snap on a partly sunny day with the high temperature climbing to the mid 40s.

Monday, Feb. 17: Presidents Day will be mostly sunny with the high temperature again in the mid 40s.

