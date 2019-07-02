Unanimous HOFer Rivera To Be Celebrated At 'Pinstripe Parade' In Area

Following a career under the brightest lights at Yankee Stadium, Westchester resident Mariano Rivera will be back in the spotlight as his hometown celebrates his MLB Hall of Fame induction at a planned “Pinstripe Parade” in New Rochelle.

Rivera, a longtime Westchester resident who became Major League Baseball’s first unanimous selection to the Hall of Fame in the sport’s history will be enshrined later this month.

During his career, the Yankee legend racked up 652 regular season saves, adding another 42 in the postseason to bolster his stats. A 13-time All-Star, Rivera’s resume also includes five Rolaids Relief Awards, five World Series rings and MVP honors from the All-Star Game, ALCS and World Series.

During his career, Rivera punched out 1,173 batters in 1,283.2 innings and has been credited with a lifetime 56.2 WAR.

Rivera became just the 11th player to ever receive at least 97 percent support, joining Chipper Jones (97.16 percent); Greg Maddux (97.20); Randy Johnson (97.27); Tony Gwynn (97.61); George Brett (98.19); Ty Cobb (98.23); Cal Ripken, Jr. (98.53); Nolan Ryan (98.79); Tom Seaver (98.84); and Ken Griffey, Jr. (99.32).

The parade for Rivera will be held on Saturday, July 27 during “Mariano Rivera Day” which will include the parade and a celebration at the Hudson Park Bandshell.

In his 19-year celebrated career all with the New York Yankees, Rivera was a 13-time All-Star, World Series MVP in 1999 and five-time World Series Champion. The Panamanian right-handed closer is among the most famous and popular players to sport the pinstripes.

The mile-and-a-half parade will kick off at City Hall on North Avenue, continuing to Pelham Road before concluding at Hudson Park. According to officials, the parade route is in close proximity to the New Rochelle Metro North Train Station, and City Hall is a less than ten-minute walk from the station.

During the celebration, Rivera and other special guests are expected to take part in a photo op on the steps of New Rochelle City Hall and he will be presented with the Key to the City and a proclamation officially declaring July 27 as “Mariano Rivera Day.”

There will be a brief question and answer period with media before the parade kicks off. Following the parade, there will be a celebration with DJMG, Mike Guiliano, food, and special surprise give-a-ways courtesy of the New York Yankees at the Hudson Park Bandshell.

Though the Panama native is known internationally for his work on the mound, many in Westchester know the local resident for his work in New Rochelle. Rivera has also made appearances at local schools, helped out at a local baseball camp for children and has delivered laptops and other donations to kids. He opened a Toyota/Scion car dealership on North Bedford Road in Mount Kisco in 2015.

Rivera, with the help of volunteers in the community, is also credited with funding the re-opening of Refugio de Esperanza, the church where his wife, pastor Clara Rivera, presides in next to New Rochelle City Hall. It is estimated that the Rivera’s foundation pledged nearly $3 million to get the once defunct church up and running on North Avenue.

The building, which was once a Presbyterian Church, was abandoned in the 1970s before the city eventually purchased it. The building would later be sold to Rivera for $1 with the understanding he would renovate and refurbish it.

“Congratulations to Mariano Rivera on becoming the first person in baseball history to be elected unanimously to the Hall of Fame," New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said following the announcement of his induction earlier this year. "New Rochelle takes special pride in Mariano, who has been a selfless, generous contributor to our community, and who makes his spiritual home here at Refugio De Esperanza, where his wife Clara serves as Pastor. A well-earned honor for a remarkable athlete and an even more remarkable human being.”

