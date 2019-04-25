Area Teen Called To U-17 US National Team Following In Dad's Footsteps

A Northern Westchester teen whose father was the former captain of the United States national team has been called to the US Soccer U-17 national team ahead of the CONCACAF U-17 Championship.

Standout forward Giovanni Reyna, 17, of Bedford, is the son of Claudio Reyna, who was named to four World Cup squads, earning 112 caps for the US national team from 1994 to 2006.

The younger Reyna "established himself as one of the most talented young prospects in the U.S. talent pipeline," and made headlines last year when he left New York City FC academy to join the youth program of Borussia Dortmund , Goal.com reports.

The teen led NYCFC's U-18/19 team to the U.S. Development Academy championship, scoring 15 goals in 22 appearances during the 2017-18 season, according to ESPN.

The elder Reyna also served as the sporting director for the New York City FC.

USA will face Canada on May 2, Barbados May 4 and Guatemala May 6.

Below is the roster by position:

GOALKEEPERS (4): Aaron Cervantes (Orange County SC; Chino Hills, CA), Bryan Dowd (FC United; Willow Springs, IL), Damian Las (Chicago Fire; Norridge, IL), Chituru Odunze (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/CAN; Calgary, Alberta)

(4): Aaron Cervantes (Orange County SC; Chino Hills, CA), Bryan Dowd (FC United; Willow Springs, IL), Damian Las (Chicago Fire; Norridge, IL), Chituru Odunze (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/CAN; Calgary, Alberta) DEFENDERS (8): Axel Alejandre (FC United; Chicago), Adam Armour (North Carolina FC; Cary, NC) Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, CA), Tayvon Gray (New York City FC; Bronx), Kobe Hernandez (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles), Antino Lopez (Shattuck – St. Mary’s; Las Vegas), Joe Scally (New York City FC; Lake Grove, NY), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, NJ)

(8): Axel Alejandre (FC United; Chicago), Adam Armour (North Carolina FC; Cary, NC) Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, CA), Tayvon Gray (New York City FC; Bronx), Kobe Hernandez (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles), Antino Lopez (Shattuck – St. Mary’s; Las Vegas), Joe Scally (New York City FC; Lake Grove, NY), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, NJ) MIDFIELDERS (5): Gilbert Fuentes (San Jose Earthquakes; Tracy, CA), Bryang Kayo (D.C. United; Poolesville, MD), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders FC; Las Vegas), Adam Saldana (LA Galaxy; Panorama City, CA), Peter Stroud (West Ham United/ENG; Chester, NJ)

(5): Gilbert Fuentes (San Jose Earthquakes; Tracy, CA), Bryang Kayo (D.C. United; Poolesville, MD), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders FC; Las Vegas), Adam Saldana (LA Galaxy; Panorama City, CA), Peter Stroud (West Ham United/ENG; Chester, NJ) FORWARDS (9): Sagir David Arce (Morelia/MEX; Chihuahua, Mexico), Jack de Vries (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, PA), Cameron Dunbar (LA Galaxy; Chula Vista, CA), Andres Jasson (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Seattle Sounders FC; Kent, WA), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; McKinney, TX), Joshua Pynadath (Ajax/NED; Los Altos Hills, CA), Giovanni Reyna (Unattached; Bedford, NY), Griffin Yow (D.C. United; Clifton, VA)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.