Eclipse Safety: Here's How To Properly Use Eye Protection, Hudson Valley Expert Says

As New York residents prepare to gaze up at the sky during the upcoming historic solar eclipse less than a week away, a Westchester County eye expert is giving tips on how to properly view the event while using protection. 

Experts are urging residents to view the solar eclipse with the proper eye protection.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Germanna CC
I Love NY released a map depicting the solar eclipse's projected path through the state. The path of totality will begin in western New York and end in the northern part of the state.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: I Love NY
Ben Crnic
Known as the "Great North American Eclipse," the astronomical event will cross the United States on Monday, April 8, and bring a partial eclipse to the Hudson Valley. According to experts, such a spectacle can be dangerous to view without eye protection because the sun continues to emit harmful ultraviolet rays, and gazing directly at it can cause severe damage to the retina's cells and result in permanent vision loss or blindness in severe cases. 

Because of this, Westchester Medical Center Health Network ophthalmologist and retina specialist Max Schlesinger is urging residents to take precautions while viewing the partial eclipse. 

"The eye’s natural defenses—such as blinking and pupil constriction—are compromised during an eclipse due to the sun’s reduced brightness," Schlesinger explained, adding, "It’s crucial to avoid direct sun exposure without proper eye protection.”

Schlesinger shared the following advice for prospective eclipse viewers:

  • Use certified eclipse glasses that meet international safety standards and filter out harmful UV rays;
  • Inspect used eclipse viewers for scratches, damage, or defects, and discard them if you find any;
  • Educate family and friends about the importance of using eye protection during the event;
  • Keep the glasses on consistently during the partial eclipse;
  • Don't stare directly at the sun without eye protection;
  • Avoid homemade filters such as sunglasses or unverified protection, as they do not give the proper protection.

Click on the second image above for a precise view of the path of totality in northern New York State.  

More information about the eclipse in New York can be viewed by clicking here. 

