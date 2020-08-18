Former HS Principal In Orange County Named To New Post In Westchester

Appointed via Zoom meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Emerly A. Martinez bested more than 60 candidates and earned his position as the new principal of White Plains High School.

He will replace Ellen Doherty, who held the position for eight years.

“I am deeply humbled and full of excitement at the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing school community," said Martinez of his Tuesday, Aug. 18 appointment. "I look forward to supporting the already-great work happening at White Plains High School, while ensuring a safe and successful 2020-21 school year.”

Previously the principal of Cornwall Central High School, Martinez served as an administrator in Bedford and Ossining school districts, and taught Social Studies to high school students in Ossining.

He holds a B.S. from Mercy College, an M.A. in Education from Lehman College, and another M.A. in Educational Leadership from the College of St. Rose. He is in the process of earning a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Manhattanville College.

"The district was very pleased with the large pool of talented candidates from which Mr. Martinez rose to the top," said district Superintendant Joseph L. Ricca. "His abilities suit White Plains very well.”

Board of Education President Rosemarie Eller said she looks forward to “welcoming Mr. Martinez and to working with him in an exciting new chapter for White Plains High School.”

