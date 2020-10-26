Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Student Tests Positive In Hudson Valley School

Zak Failla
A student at Jefferson Elementary School in New Rochelle tested positive for COVID-19
A student at Jefferson Elementary School in New Rochelle tested positive for COVID-19 Photo Credit: Google Maps

Another student in a Hudson Valley elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19.

Interim New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero announced late on Monday, Oct. 26 that they have received confirmation of a student at Jefferson Elementary School tested positive for the virus.

The student was in “Cohort A” and was last in the building on Tuesday, Oct. 20. One kindergarten and one first grade classroom were exposed to COVID-19, Marrero said, which will be sanitized and disinfected.

Marrero said that any students or staff members who may have come into contact with the student have been notified by the district about the exposure and will remain quarantined until advised otherwise by the county or state Department of Health.

The students in Jefferson's Cohort B will not require quarantine at this time, but their classes will be remote for the rest of this week and they should not attend in-person on Thursday, Oct. 29, or Friday, Oct. 30.

