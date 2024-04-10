Rite Aid Announces Additional NY Store Closures After Declaring Bankruptcy

Shortly after declaring bankruptcy, Rite Aid announced 154 store closures, with 20 in New York, and 14 on Long Island.
In a filing on Tuesday, April 9, the company said 17 more stores, including three in New York (with two on Long Island) are now slated for closure.
Rite Aid currently has 2,000 stores and about 44,000 employees.
The Long Island stores slated for closure (with the newly announced closures in bold) are:
- 283 West Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station
- 1910 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
- 2 Whitney Ave., Floral Park
- 3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown
- 3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside
- 198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream
- 836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore
- 2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore
- 901 Merrick Road, Copiague
- 577 Larkfield Road, East Northport
- 695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station
- 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford
- 273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay
- 397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue
- 593 Old Town Road, Port Jeff Station
- 65 Route 111, Smithtown
These are the other New York closures (with the newly announced closure in bold):
- 2047 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo
- 2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn
- 2981 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn
- 71-18 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing
- 2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga
- 2453 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore
- 1567 Penfield Road, Rochester
Rite Aid is one of a number of drugstore chains facing litigation related to the deadly abuse of opioids and more than a thousand lawsuits have been filed claiming Rite Aid illegally prescribed painkillers.
Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.
This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
