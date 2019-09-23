'Legally Haunted' Rockland Manor Up For Sale

Just in time for fall and the upcoming "spooky" season, a legally haunted house in Rockland County has hit the market for a mere $1.9 million.

The home is known across the region as being deemed "legally haunted," by the New York Supreme Court. The court made the decision favoring the buyer who sued to have his money returned after learning of the home's history as being haunted by poltergeists from the Revolutionary War era.

News of the home's unwanted residents, located at 1 Laveta Place in Nyack, came to light in the 1980s after the owner, Helen Ackley, had told people for years about the beds shaking, slamming doors and the sound of phantom footsteps. But she failed to tell Wall Street bond trader Jeffrey Stambovsky, who was purchasing the residence.

1 Laveta Place

Stambovsky apparently wanted no part of a haunted house and sued, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court who not only ruled in his favor but also ruled the home was legally haunted.

Since then the home, a circa 1890 Queen Anne Victorian, has been owned by numerous people including award-winning film director Adam Brooks, indie singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, and singer-rapper Matisyahu, all of whom said they never experienced anything strange while living in the home.

The home, listed by Nancy Blaker Weber of Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty, offers a lot more than strange sounds.

In addition to river views from almost every room, the fully renovated home also sports a spa-like master bath, an in-ground saltwater spa pool, and great architectural details.

By the way, the listing for the home does not mention that the house is haunted.

