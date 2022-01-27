COVID-19: Maskless Sarah Palin Eats At NYC Restaurant Two Days After Testing Positive

A defiantly unvaccinated Sarah Palin was back in New York City to dine out just days after testing positive for COVID-19, in violation of quarantine protocols.

The former vice presidential candidate, age 57, dined outdoors at Elio’s on the Upper East Side in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 26, ignoring federal quarantine guidance just two days after she tested positive for the virus.

According to reports, Palin ate inside the restaurant over the weekend and came back to apologize for the media frenzy surrounding her visit and subsequent positive diagnosis.

“Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit. In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors,” restaurant manager Luca Guaitolini said in a statement.

Under current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19 have been instructed to quarantine for five days and then can only re-emerge in public after testing negative for the virus.

Palin’s positive test for COVID-19 came as her defamation trial against The New York Times was set to begin. It subsequently was delayed due to her positive diagnosis. Instead, jury selection was pushed until Thursday, Feb. 3 to permit Palin time to recover.

“Our goal has always been to incentivize isolation for those testing positive for Covid and providing them multiple resources," a New York City Hall spokesperson said to CNN. "That being said we hope that anybody who has Covid is isolating for their own safety and the safety of all new Yorkers and find it highly irresponsible that Sarah Palin refuses to do so."

