Year-Long Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Area Man For Sex Abuse Of A Child

An Orange County man was arrested for predatory child sex abuse.
An Orange County man was arrested for predatory child sex abuse. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

An area man is behind bars after being arrested for the predatory sexual assault of a child after officials received a tip on a hotline call.

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit arrested Robert Youngs, 34, of Circleville on Wednesday, Oct. 30, said the New York State Police.

Youngs was arrested after a yearlong investigation stemming from a hotline call to the New York State Central Registry in 2018, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

He is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail state police said.

An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit consists of police officers from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, The City of Port Jervis Police Department, the Village of Goshen Police Department and the New York State Police.

