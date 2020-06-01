Woman Dies After Altercation With Police, Rockland DA Says

A woman who had an altercation with police has died following the incident, said the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

The incident took place in Spring Valley during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 4, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

"My office has been working with the Spring Valley Police Department throughout the weekend to ensure that an extensive investigation is being conducted into the incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday," Walsh said in a statement.

According to Walsh, the woman came into contact with Spring Valley Police officers and after an altercation with the officers, had a medical episode requiring her to be transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

"Sadly, she passed away last night," Walsh said.

The investigation is ongoing and multiple agencies are participating in the case, he added.

"Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased," Walsh said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.