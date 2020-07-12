Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman Charged With DWI On I-87 Had BAC Twice Limit, Police Say

Zak Failla
New York State Police busted a woman with a BAC more than double the legal limit.
New York State Police busted a woman with a BAC more than double the legal limit. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A woman driving on I-87 in the Hudson Valley had a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit after being caught driving erratically by New York State Police.

New York State Police troopers in Rockland County responded to a stretch of I-87 in Clarkstown at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, July 6, after a driver struck a guide rail and road sign.

Troopers responded to the area and located the damaged vehicle, which had stopped with the vehicle part in the right lane and right shoulder on I-87.

According to police, while speaking with the driver, Middletown resident Jenine Robles, 36, was found to be intoxicated. 

She was taken into custody and at the State Police barrack in Tarrytown, it was determined her blood alcohol content was .20 percent, more than double the .08 percent legal limit.

Robles was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. She was released to a sober third party and scheduled to appear in the Town of Clarkstown Court on Monday, Aug. 24. 

