Police & Fire

Woman Caught With Pound-And-A-Half Of Pot In I-87 Stop, Police Say

I-87 in the town of Woodbury
I-87 in the town of Woodbury Photo Credit: Google Maps

An I-87 traffic stop led to a felony charge for a 36-year-old woman who police say had more than one and a half pounds of marijuana in her vehicle.

New York State Police say they stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Woodbury after observing a driver commit a violation on Friday, August 2 around 12:15 a.m.

The driver, identified as Dolores Huighuig, 36, of the Bronx, was interviewed and allegedly gave officers probable cause to conduct a search.

Huighuig was found to be in possession of approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana, two THC pills and two jars containing THC oil, according to police.

Huighuig was arrested and transported to SP Newburgh. She faces the following charges:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class D felony
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Vehicle and traffic violation

Huighuig was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on a future date.

