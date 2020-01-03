Contact Us
date 2020-01-03

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Shoving Victim During Domestic Dispute In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Saugerties woman was arrested for allegedly shoving another during a domestic dispute.
A 40-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly shoving another person during a physical dispute while a protective order was in place.

Olivia M. Yonnetti, 40, of Saugerties, was arrested around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, after Saugerties Police responded to a domestic dispute on Sawmill Road, Chief Of Saugerties Joseph Sinagra said.

An investigation by officers determined that Yonnetti shoved the victim during a physical dispute, Sinagra said.

A file check revealed that there was a no-harass Order of Protection in place, on behalf of the victim from a past domestic incident involving Yonnetti, the chief said.

Yonnetti was charged with criminal contempt of a court order and harassment.

She was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on her own recognizance,

A full stay-away Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

