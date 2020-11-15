Woman Allegedly Punches, Strangles Passenger In Cab, State Police Say

State Police arrested an Orange County woman who got into a physical altercation with another passenger in a cab for alleged assault.

Deyshanna Hamilton, 31, of Middletown was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 12, for an assault that allegedly occurred on Sunday, Nov. 8, in Middletown, said State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, an investigation revealed that Hamilton was traveling with a friend in a cab going from Middletown to Liberty.

While en route to Liberty, Hamilton and her passenger got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.

The operator of the cab, let Hamilton out of the cab in Liberty and drove the passenger to the Village of Liberty Police Department, the passenger was then transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Catskill, Nevel said.

While being interviewed by state police, the passenger said she was punched in the face numerous times and strangled, all causing bruising to her face and neck.

On Thursday, troopers located Hamilton on East Main Street in the city of Middletown, she was taken into custody without incident.

She was charged with assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Hamilton was arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court and released on an appearance ticket.

She was also issued an order of protection to stay away from the victim.

