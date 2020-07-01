Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Violating Protective Order Issued To Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say

A woman was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order held by her former boyfriend.
Photo Credit: File

A 33-year-old area woman was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order after police responded to a domestic incident.

Ulster County resident Amanda Rotondaro, of Saugerties, was arrested on Friday, June 26, after Saugerties Police responded to the call, Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

According to Sinagra, when officers responded to the incident Rotondaro and a man engaged in an altercation. After separating the two, an investigation found that the man had a protective order against Rotondaro, his former girlfriend.

Officers established that Rotondaro was the primary aggressor and arrested and charged her with contempt of court and violating a protective order.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 17.

