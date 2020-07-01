Woman Accused Of Violating Protective Order Issued To Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say

A 33-year-old area woman was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order after police responded to a domestic incident.

Ulster County resident Amanda Rotondaro, of Saugerties, was arrested on Friday, June 26, after Saugerties Police responded to the call, Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

According to Sinagra, when officers responded to the incident Rotondaro and a man engaged in an altercation. After separating the two, an investigation found that the man had a protective order against Rotondaro, his former girlfriend.

Officers established that Rotondaro was the primary aggressor and arrested and charged her with contempt of court and violating a protective order.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 17.

