US Army Soldier From Orange County Charged In Connection To Murder Of 41-Year-Old

A months-long investigation into a murder in the Hudson Valley has led to the arrest of a United States Army soldier.

Orange County resident Junando Dawkins, age 29, of Newburgh was apprehended at the US Army base in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, New York State Police announced on Saturday, March 11.

The body of the victim in the case, 41-year-old Daniel Spotards, was found in Ulster County early Monday, Jan. 2, in the town of Plattekil, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail.

Spotards was located outside his residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dawkins was indicted on the charges of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on Friday, March 10 before being remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

The investigation was conducted by New York State Police Troop F BCI and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. The New York City Police Department also assisted in the probe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.