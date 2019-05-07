Contact Us
Two Men Nabbed With 110 Bags Of Heroin In Area, Police Said

Kathy Reakes
Two men were allegedly busted with more than 100 bags of heroin.
Police nabbed two men for alleged possession of 110 bags of heroin, 13 THC vape pens, and pot following a traffic stop.

Johnnie K. Johnson Jr., 26, of the Town of Wallkill, and Gillbert R. Rodriguez, 27, of Middletown, were arrested on Monday, July 1, after they were stopped in the parking lot of the Claremont Condominium at 240 Schutt Road, said the Town of Wallkill Police.

During the stop, officers searched the vehicle and uncovered the drugs, police said.

Johnson was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.  He was remanded to the Orange County Jail.

Rodriguez was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 8.

