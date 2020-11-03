Teenage Woman Flees From Police, Crashes Into Utility Pole In Rockland

A Rockland County teenage woman was charged with fleeing from police and reckless driving after crashing a vehicle.

The incident took place Monday, Nov. 2, when the Montebello 18-year-old fled when a Ramapo Police officer attempted to stop her vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed in the Hillcrest section of the Town of Ramapo, Ramapo Police said.

The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed losing control of the vehicle and striking a utility pole on Inwood Drive, police said.

A Montbello teen was arrested after crashing her vehicle into a utility pole. Ramapo Police Department

The driver, and her passenger, a 23-year-old New Hempstead man, were transported to Nyack Hospital for treatment.

The driver was charged with reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed driving, possession of marijuana.

The passenger was charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

Both were released without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.