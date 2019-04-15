Teen Nabbed With Gun, Drugs After Shots Fired In Area, Police Said

An Orange County teen was allegedly nabbed with a gun and drugs after officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation.

Quasim K. Blamoville, 17, of Newburgh, was arrested a little after midnight on Friday, April 12, after City of Newburgh police responded to the area of North Miller and South streets for a Shot Spotter activation, said Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano.

While officers were performing a neighborhood canvass, they began to hear more gunfire in the area of Gidney Avenue and Chambers Street. One officer observed a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt holding a black handgun, Rutigliano said.

As the officer went to approach the suspect, the man began to run. Officers gave chase and were able to catch up and take him into custody without incident, he added.

During a search, police found a Phoenix Arms .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun as it fell out of his pocket. He was also allegedly in possession of a small amount of crack cocaine, police said.

Blamoville was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

At this time the City of Newburgh Police are still investigation the first “shots fired” incident at North Miller and South streets It is believed to have been a separate incident, Rutigliano said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7509. Calls can be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.