North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

ID Released For Rockland Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle Following Crash
Police & Fire

Teen Attempting To Cross Roadway In Westchester Struck By Vehicle

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Central Avenue near Campus Place.
Central Avenue near Campus Place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 14-year-old teen was injured after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a Westchester roadway.

The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, when Greenburgh Police and EMS units responded to Central Park Avenue near Campus Place for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, said Greenburgh Police Lt. Kobie Powell.

Once on the scene, officers found the male teen lying in the roadway with injuries and transported him to Westchester Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

An early investigation revealed the teen was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound in the left lane of traffic as he crossed eastbound, Powell said.

The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately and attempted to render aid to the victim.

There are no criminal charges pending at this time.

The Greenburgh Police Department Detective Division is conducting an accident investigation.

Anyone that may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the GPD Detective Division at 914-989-1725.

