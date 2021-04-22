Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Stabbing Of Area Store Owner

A suspect has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after allegedly fatally stabbing a Westchester store owner during a dispute over a stolen $30 hat.

Investigators from the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Premier Fashion clothing store on New Main Street at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, where there was a report of a stabbing incident.

Upon arrival, officers found the store owner, 47-year-old city resident Ruben Martinez-Campos, who had multiple stab wounds and was being treated. Martinez-Campos was later transported to an area hospital, where he died from injuries suffered in the altercation.

Within 24 hours, police identified a suspect, 21-year-old Tyrese Shubrick, who was arrested in Elmsford without incident on Thursday, April 22.

Surveillance video showed Shubrick in the cap on his head in the store before walking out, then returning to the store. Martinez-Campos then came at him with a large stick and demanded that he return the hat, at which point the store owner suffered the fatal stab wounds.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic and senseless death of Ruben Martinez-Campos, a store owner in downtown Yonkers who was stabbed to death after confronting a man who stole a baseball cap from his store,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said.

“I know that the community shares my relief that suspect Tyrese Shubrick was apprehended within 24 hours thanks to the diligent work of the Yonkers Police Department in partnership with our office, and is currently in custody.”

Shubrick was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon on a manslaughter charge, Rocah noted.

“Job well done by our men and women in blue for their work in apprehending this individual. Their swift and accurate work can now ease the minds of the area businesses and residents," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano stated.

"We will continue to invest in measures that will keep our neighborhoods safe and secure to help prevent incidents like this happening again."

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Campos-Martinez's family that raised nearly $20,000 after one day. Those interested in contributing can do so here.

