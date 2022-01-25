Suspect Nabbed For Fatal Shooting Of Woman At Home In Area

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an area woman who was found dead in her home.

Dutchess County resident William Dicke, age 42, of Rhinebeck, was arrested early Monday, Jan. 24, for the murder which took place on Saturday, Jan. 22.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., State Police were dispatched for an emergency medical response to a residence on Mill Road in the town of Rhinebeck.

Responding troopers found Danielle C. DiStefano, age 35, dead in her home, Hicks said.

An initial investigation found evidence of suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, Hicks said.

Continued investigation led to the arrest of Dicke, who was charged with second-degree murder.

Dicke was arraigned before the town of Milan Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

