Breaking News: Man Who Fled From Troopers On I-87 Turns Himself In, Police Say
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Fatal Shooting In Westchester

The area of Fairview Street in Yonkers where the shooting occurred.
The area of Fairview Street in Yonkers where the shooting occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a fatal shooting that happened overnight at an apartment building in Westchester.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 in Yonkers.

Officers who rushed to the scene discovered an unresponsive male victim down on the floor at 54 Fairview St. in the first-floor hallway with multiple apparent gunshot wounds to his torso, Yonkers Police said. 

First responders immediately rendered medical aid to the victim, identified as Joseph Pichardo, age 24, of Main Street in Yonkers, who was transported to a local area trauma center where he ultimately died from his injuries. 

Police cordoned off the area and a criminal investigation was initiated.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to interview subjects and witnesses, recover surveillance video, and process forensic and ballistic evidence. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect approached the victim in the first-floor hallway of the building and fired multiple gunshots in his direction, striking the victim multiple times, police said. 

The victim collapsed at the scene and the suspect fled the location, according to police. 

Detectives are currently and actively working on the case to develop information, identify the perpetrator, and effect an arrest; investigators believe that the victim was targeted and that this incident was not a random event.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at 914-377-7724. All calls will remain confidential. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the keyword YPD plus the tip to 847411. 

